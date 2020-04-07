HSBC Fined In Hong Kong Over Missed Interest Payments

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 3:32 PM BST) -- Hong Kong’s securities regulator said Tuesday that it has fined HSBC HK$3.5 million ($450,000) for failing to pay interest to 53 funds managed by the lender’s local branches in breach of cash management rules. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said it has fined two HSBC subsidiaries for breaching regulations for managing funds. (AP) The Securities and Futures Commission said it has fined and reprimanded HSBC Investment Funds (Hong Kong) Ltd. and HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Long) Ltd. for breaching regulations for managing funds. The commission said it found that 53 funds managed or advised between 2010 and 2016 by...

