Biz Messaging Software Co. Closes On $125M In Funding

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Business-to-consumer messaging and payments company Podium said Tuesday it’s closed on $125 million in a funding round led by a Silicon Valley-area startup fund. Lehi, Utah-based Podium said its Series C round was led by YC Continuity and also included Sapphire Ventures, venture capital firm Accel and Alphabet Inc.’s investment unit GV. The company said more than 45,000 businesses across the United States, Canada and Australia now use its platform to communicate with customers, get reviews and receive mobile payments. "Over the past five years, we have seen the fundamental way consumers interact with a local business change," Eric Rea, co-founder...

