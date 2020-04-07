Quorum Health Hits Ch. 11 With Plan To Cut $500M Of Debt

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware with a plan in hand to continue operating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while slashing $500 million of debt from its balance sheet and injecting $200 million of new capital. According to a statement from the company, operations at its 23 hospital facilities will continue as normal and all employees and vendors will be paid in the ordinary course of business with permission of the court as it navigates the restructuring of its $1.2 billion of debt. Quorum Health has obtained $100 million in post-petition financing from...

