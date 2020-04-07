Supreme Court Won't Touch PrivatBank's $1.9B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- Two former PrivatBank owners will have to face a $1.9 billion fraud lawsuit in London after the U.K.’s top court refused to look at whether English courts have jurisdiction over the case. PrivatBank can go ahead with a $1.9 billion fraud suit against two former owners after the U.K. Supreme Court refused to consider whether English courts have jurisdiction over the case. (AP) The U.K. Supreme Court has denied permission to challenge findings that PrivatBank can sue Gennadiy Bogolyubov, Igor Kolomoisky and six related companies in England over allegations they ran a sham loan scheme to steal money. The court rejected...

