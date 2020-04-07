Enviros Threaten Suit Over Grouper's Lack Of Critical Habitat

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are putting pressure on the Trump administration to establish a protected domain for an endangered grouper, notifying the government that they will sue if critical habitat is not established for the struggling fish. The Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Miami Waterkeeper sent a notice of intent to sue the National Marine Fisheries Service on Monday for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act by missing a deadline to establish protected habitat for Nassau grouper by over three years. The service has 60 days to rectify the situation before the groups say they will ask a court to force...

