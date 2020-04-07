Dem Lawmakers Seek Probe Of Intuit’s $7B Credit Karma Buy

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The proposed $7 billion acquisition of Credit Karma by TurboTax parent Intuit would reduce competition for free tax-filing services, the Senate’s top Democratic tax writer, Ron Wyden, said in a letter released Tuesday asking the Department of Justice to investigate. Tuesday is the deadline for the DOJ to investigate Intuit Inc.’s proposed purchase, Senate Finance Committee ranking member Wyden, D-Ore., noted in the letter, sent Monday to Makan Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Antitrust Division. The DOJ should at minimum give itself more time to probe the deal, Wyden said. “Given the serious competition and privacy concerns ... and DOJ’s...

