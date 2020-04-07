Ex-Nokia Attorney Pans 'Surreal' Attempt To Ax Her Bias Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A former in-house lawyer for Nokia Corp. has told a federal judge that the company's attempt to scrap her suit alleging she was unjustly fired after being passed over for a younger man for a top compliance job was a "surreal" attempt to twist the facts. Sharan Rene Boudreau said Monday that her discrimination claims withstand legal scrutiny despite the Finland-based multinational company's attempt to dismiss the suit based on a rewrite of the narrative. Nokia argued in August that Boudreau didn't file a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or the Texas Workforce Commission until August 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS