Inside The Top 10 Private Investment Funds That Closed In Q1

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Despite economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic, private investment vehicles received plenty of capital during the first quarter, and the 10 largest funds that closed through the first three months of 2020 show there’s no end in sight for trends like the rising popularity of technology and secondaries funds. Although it may have felt like there was a dip in private equity and venture capital fundraising during this year's first quarter compared to other recent years, that's not exactly what the data says. During the first quarter of 2020, there were 271 funds worth a combined $133 billion that held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS