Fed. Circ. Rules Voluntary Dismissal Doesn't Thwart Fee Bid

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A patent owner can seek attorney fees after agreeing to settle an infringement lawsuit brought by his former employer, the Federal Circuit has ruled in a precedential opinion. In a decision issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel found that an Oregon federal judge had gone "too far" in relying on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 Microsoft Corp. v. Baker decision over a class action about defective Xboxes. In the Microsoft ruling, the justices rejected the notion that the voluntary dismissal of an individual's claims with prejudice amounted to a final decision that could be appealed. This type of tactic would invite "protracted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS