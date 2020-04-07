Prosthetics Cos. To Divest Business To Allay FTC Concerns

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Össur Hf and College Park Industries Inc. have agreed to sell a line of prosthetic elbows in order to move ahead with their planned merger, after the agency raised competition concerns. The FTC lodged an administrative complaint on Monday alongside a settlement alleging that without the divestiture, the deal is likely to hurt U.S. buyers of myoelectric elbows, which are prosthetics maneuvered using battery-powered motors and electric signals generated by muscles. The agency said these devices have substantial advantages over other types of prosthetic elbows, because they are easier and more natural to control....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS