PTAB Says Printed Publication Rules Differ For Exams, IPRs

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said in a precedential decision Tuesday that the rules for determining whether a printed publication was publicly available and can be used to invalidate a patent are different during patent examination than in inter partes reviews. The decision affirms an examiner's rejection of some claims of Genentech Inc.'s application for a patent on a lymphoma treatment, and holds that patent examiners do not need to apply a December ruling by the board's Precedential Opinion Panel that set requirements for showing a publication was publicly accessible in IPRs. The POP ruling, known as Hulu LLC v. Sound...

