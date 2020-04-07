Consol Can't Rescind Gender Bias Deal After Notifying Court

Law360, Pittsburgh (April 7, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Consol Energy couldn't go back on a Jan. 23 email announcing a settlement of its ex-president's gender bias claims because it had told the court to call off her Jan. 27 trial, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan said Consol's coal-mining spinoff had a valid agreement with short-tenured president Katherine Fredriksen because its attorney emailed the court to announce that the parties had agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed sum. Even if the only major term they agreed to was how much money it would take Fredriksen to drop her allegations that she was...

