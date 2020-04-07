Hemp Store Deal Too Hazy To Sway Ownership Dispute

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has refused to grant an early win to one side of a business partnership locked in a fight over control of a hemp store, saying the terms of the deal are too nebulous for certain claims to be decided now. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. said in Monday’s opinion that farm owner Josh Henrick’s motion for partial summary judgment against Trinity Mealor included 240 statements that Henrick called “undisputed material facts,” roughly half of which Mealor disputed. The parties — both of which have claimed to be owners of retail store Tennessee Hemp Supply LLC...

