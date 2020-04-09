Judge Upholds Arbitrator's Ruling In Cannabis Worker Dispute

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has upheld an arbitrator’s ruling siding with a cannabis consultant who was fired from a dispensary, saying the merits of the company’s case against the United Food and Commercial Workers’ union was up to the arbitrator to decide. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said in Monday’s order that the arbitrator acted within his authority when he resolved an issue of timeliness between United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 711, a Las Vegas-based union, and Waveseer of Nevada LLC, doing business as Jenny’s Dispensary in Henderson, Nevada. Waveseer fired cannabis consultant Tamara Zazueta in 2018 for what...

