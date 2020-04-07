Telehealth Startup Involved In Virus Efforts Raises $50M

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A telehealth startup helping with Israel's coronavirus response said it raised $50 million from backers as demand for remote medical examinations skyrockets during the pandemic. Tyto Care Ltd. said it is working with hospitals and health organizations, including Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, to help health workers examine patients in quarantine wards and home isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyto markets a connected handheld device that allows doctors to collect clinical data remotely. The device includes an exam camera and tools such as a thermometer, stethoscope adaptor, and ear and throat examination tools, according to Tyto's website. "Tyto Care's solution...

