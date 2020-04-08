Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Letting PTAB Review Indefinite IP

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit won’t rethink a panel’s decision allowing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to determine if patent claims are obvious or anticipated — even if they’re indefinite — as part of litigation in which Samsung is facing a $4.3 million infringement verdict. Prisua Engineering Corp. had argued that claims have to be construable in order for there to be decisions over whether they’re invalid based on prior art, and that the Federal Circuit went against decades of precedent by finding otherwise. The full court wasn’t persuaded and rejected the rehearing petition Tuesday without comment. Under a ruling called IPXL...

