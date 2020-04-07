Senate Dems Scold CFPB Over 'Tepid' Pandemic Response

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Senate Democrats on Tuesday urged the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop putting the interest of banks before consumers during the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, calling the agency's response to the crisis "tepid and ineffectual." In a letter to CFPB Director Kathleen L. Kraninger, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency has done nothing but encourage banks to issue small loans to consumers and to roll back data reporting regulations. The senators...

