DC Circ. Urged To Toss CCO's Fine For Missing Red Flags

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A former broker-dealer chief compliance officer has asked the D.C. Circuit to toss $40,000 in fines against him affirmed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying he shouldn’t be liable for missing a new hire’s ties to a barred broker. Thaddeus J. North said Tuesday that his failure to report a Southbridge Investment Group LLC employee's payments to the disqualified broker's firm did not amount to a cover-up of regulatory violations. North said the transactions raised no red flags about where the money was really going. The SEC’s finding that North “should have known” he needed to investigate further and report the...

