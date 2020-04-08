SEC Eases Regulations On Business Development Companies

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday agreed to ease rules on business development companies and certain funds over the objection of a dissenting commissioner, who argued the agency is weakening investor protections amid market turbulence and a health crisis. By a 3-1 vote with Commissioner Alison Herren Lee in opposition, the SEC approved registration rules for BDCs and other registered closed-end funds that already apply to public companies. The changes reflect mandates set by two congressional bills passed in 2018, namely the Small Business Credit Availability Act and the Economic, Growth Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. BDCs are vehicles that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS