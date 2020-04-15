A Developing Patchwork Of Privacy Legislation In Washington

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legislature considered this session a series of bills on data privacy, facial recognition and artificial intelligence. All save one failed to pass. As a result, the California Consumer Privacy Act remains unmatched despite the efforts of many other states to pass far-reaching consumer privacy legislation. However, the sponsors of the Washington privacy legislation indicated their willingness to renew the efforts to push through privacy legislation in the next legislative session, which starts in 2021. Staying informed of the developing patchwork legislation in the various states will continue to be vital for businesses. This is so despite the efforts to pass...

