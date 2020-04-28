More Multiforum Patent Cases Should Do Right By Mediation

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Patent infringement disputes are increasingly being litigated simultaneously in multiple fora. While a U.S. patent owner may file an infringement action in one or more federal district courts, the defendant may seek a declaratory judgment of nonliability in another court that it considers more favorable. The defendant may also file for one or more inter partes reviews with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking invalidation of the asserted patents and filing claims or counterclaims for infringement of its own patents. In addition, if the alleged infringement has foreign aspects, the patent owner may seek an exclusion order from the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS