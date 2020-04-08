UK Insurers Follow Regulator's Call To Pause Dividends

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 2:50 PM BST) -- Some of the U.K.’s largest insurance providers took the decision to halt dividend payments Wednesday, bowing to pressure from the Bank of England to scrap them to preserve capital during uncertainly caused by the novel coronavirus. Aviva, Direct Line, specialist insurer Hiscox and RSA Insurance Group have all shelved plans for 2019 dividend payments to shareholders after European and U.K. regulators urged restraint. In a letter last week, the Prudential Regulation Authority wrote to chief executives telling them to “maintain safety and soundness” when considering payouts but stopped short of banning them. In a short statement Wednesday the PRA welcomed “the...

