12 Insurance Tech Teams Picked For Latest 'Lloyd’s Lab'

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 11:50 AM BST) -- The world’s oldest specialty insurance market has appointed 12 teams of technology experts to help it push forward with its drive to modernize the industry. Lloyd’s of London said Tuesday it has chosen the 12 teams of experts that will take part in its 10-week incubator program and devise ways of using data and technology to modernize insurance products. Each team represents its own start-up company. Lloyd's said it aims to become “the most technologically advanced insurance marketplace in the world.” Trevor Maynard, head of innovation at Lloyd’s, said the 330-year-old market’s use of technology is even more important amid the...

