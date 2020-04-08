UK Gov't Says Pensions Dashboard Plan Moving Forward

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 4:05 PM BST) -- The British government said Wednesday it is on track to build its new centralized pensions platform despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, following criticism from lawmakers that the government is dragging its heels on the project. The Money and Pensions Service, the government’s new guidance body on pensions, said it has laid the groundwork for the pensions dashboard — an online platform that will allow savers to access all of their pension pots in one place. Chris Curry, a principal in the Pensions Dashboard program, said his team has laid “solid foundations” for the online hub and will finish the...

