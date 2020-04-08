Pa. Justices To Mull Utility Upgrade Tax Credit Calculations

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal as to whether state utility companies should include their tax deductions and credits when determining how much their customers should pay for infrastructure improvements. The justices on Tuesday said they will hear the state Public Utility Commission’s appeal from a lower-court decision that state law requires three FirstEnergy Corp. units and a Philadelphia water utility to include state income taxes and deferred taxes when calculating their distribution system improvement charges, or DSIC. The court has not yet set a date for oral arguments. DSIC allow companies to charge consumers for...

