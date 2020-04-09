PTAB Upholds Finjan Cybersecurity Patent In Juniper IP Row

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld a Finjan anti-malware patent after determining that Juniper Networks failed to show the three claims it challenged were invalid as obvious in light of an earlier patent and printed publication. The board devoted a good chunk of Tuesday's decision to discussing the patent's priority date, ultimately shooting down Israeli software maker Finjan Inc.'s bid to escape one of the prior art references. Finjan had argued that there were three priority applications that predate its patent's Dec. 22, 1997, filing date, which also means they predate an earlier patent Juniper Networks Inc. cited as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS