Hogan Lovells Shakes Up Firm Structures With CEO Change

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells is planning to reorganize its practice groups and reshuffle its international leadership when its next global CEO and deputy CEO take over in July, the firm said Wednesday. The changes are expected to take place July 1, with Miguel Zaldivar replacing current CEO Steve Immelt and Michael Davison replacing Deputy CEO David Hudd, according to Hogan Lovells. Both Zaldivar and Davison will serve on the firm's international management committee. As part of its global strategy shift, Hogan Lovells said it will reduce the number of practice groups, combining the corporate and finance practice groups, as well as the global...

