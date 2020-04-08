ITC Judge Says Inequitable Conduct Dooms LilleBaby Patent

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has cleared several baby carrier makers of infringing a patent owned by rival LilleBaby, ruling that the patent is unenforceable due to "egregious" inequitable conduct by LilleBaby's founder and her husband. In a 210-page decision issued under seal March 10 and made public Tuesday, ITC Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney found that baby carriers made by Baby Tula, Ergobaby and Infantino did not infringe the asserted claim of LilleBaby's patent on a child carrier with leg supports. The judge also found the claim invalid as anticipated and obvious. Moreover, he found the patent unenforceable due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS