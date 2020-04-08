Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Wrongly Upheld Lighting Science Patent

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board incorrectly upheld part of a Lighting Science Group Corp. LED patent, finding that the board's ruling was based on a misunderstanding of both the claim language and case law. In a 15-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel threw out the PTAB's 2018 decision that upheld the validity of Lighting Science's patent for an LED light fixture called a luminaire. The board had found that Technical Consumer Products Inc., which challenged the patent, failed to show that several claims were anticipated or obvious over an earlier patent known as Chou....

