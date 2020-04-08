Retailer Fred's Reaches Deal With Wholesaler On $15M Claim

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt discount retailer Fred's Inc. said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with its pharmaceutical wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc. over claims in its Chapter 11, with Cardinal set to recover a secured claim of $15 million. In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi seeking approval for the proposed deal, Fred’s said the settlement resolves “one of the highest hurdles on the path of the debtors’ liquidation” as it brings to an end a claim dispute with Fred’s largest pharmaceutical supplier. “The Cardinal vendors filed proofs of claim asserting secured claims of nearly $24 million against multiple debtors,”...

