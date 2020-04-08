Buckley Atty Faces The Sugary Trials Of Netflix's 'Nailed It!'

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Banking law and baking don't seem to have much in common, but for a Buckley LLP lawyer who recently appeared on Netflix's "Nailed It!" baking contest show, there is more overlap than meets the eye. Caroline M. Stapleton, who has been at Buckley's Washington, D.C., office for about six years, said that in baking and in law, her inclination is to want to do everything perfectly when working on a tight timeline. But the challenges she faced on the show — creating an intricate, candy-stuffed chocolate egg and cake pop in 45 minutes and a multilayered gold sphinx cake in an...

