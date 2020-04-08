Allstate Sues QVC Over House Fire Caused By Insect Trap

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. hit retail channel QVC and the makers of an insect trap with a suit in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday, alleging the product was defective and started a fire that caused more than $427,000 in damage to a policyholder's home. Allstate claims that homeowners Joseph and Joan Holoman bought the DynaTrap Flylight Indoor Insect Trap, made by Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC and sold by QVC, last July, and that two weeks later the trap suffered a "catastrophic failure" that made it burst into flames. The Holomans' home suffered extensive damage and imposed additional expenses on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS