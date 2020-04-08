Quorum Health Hopes For Quick Ch. 11 Exit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Tennessee-based Quorum Health Corp. has told a Delaware bankruptcy court it is hoping to have a Chapter 11 plan approved in a little over a month, saying its rural hospitals need to stay open for the sake of their communities. In filings Tuesday, Quorum said it is aiming to have a Chapter 11 plan before the court for approval in five weeks, saying it is hoping to avoid even temporary closure of any of its hospitals in the face of the opioid and COVID-19 epidemics. "The debtors' continued operation is necessary for the health and safety of the patients in the...

