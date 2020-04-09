EU Gives Fund Managers Leeway On Reporting Rules

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 2:52 PM BST) -- European Union investment funds should not face enforcement action by their national regulators if they fail to meet reporting deadlines during as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc’s securities regulator said Thursday. EU mutual funds, known as Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, or UCITS, are required to publish audited annual repots within four months of the end of the financial year. They detail how the funds perform against a benchmark, such as a stock index. They are also required to publish half-yearly updates that do not have to be audited. The European Securities and Markets Authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS