Financial Adviser Gets Lifetime FCA Ban After £4.5M Fraud

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned a financial adviser from carrying out regulated activities for life after he showed a “serious lack of honesty and integrity” when he used a £4.5 million ($5.6 million) fraud to fund his extravagant lifestyle. The FCA said on Wednesday that it has prohibited Neil Bartlett from performing any regulated financial role after he was sentenced to eight years in prison in December 2018 at Liverpool Crown Court. He admitted 14 fraud offenses after stealing approximately £4.5 million from 24 victims over five years, according to the watchdog’s decision. Bartlett committed the fraud while he was...

