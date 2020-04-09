Investcorp To Acquire German Cybersecurity Co. For $180M

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- European investor Investcorp Technology Partners said Thursday it will acquire German cybersecurity company Avira in a $180 million deal steered buy-side by McDermott Will & Emery. Investcorp Technology Partners IV’s investment in Avira Holding GmbH & Co. KG and ALV GmbH & Co. KG, together known as Avira, is the first institutional investment in the cybersecurity company since its 1986 founding, the statement said. The transaction will help Avira fund its ambitions for growth, Avira said in its own announcement of the deal. “The investment confirms our business strategy and enables Avira to further accelerate our profitable growth in the consumer...

