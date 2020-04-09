Elephant Hunters Can't Speed Up Trophy Import Permits

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge shot down a group of elephant hunters' bid to force the U.S. Department of the Interior to rush requests to bring back animal trophies from abroad, finding Thursday that the hunters hadn't shown they would be irreparably harmed beyond suffering "great anguish." U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied a preliminary injunction bid by the Dallas Safari Club, the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism, and individual hunters to force the DOI to make decisions on more than 200 African elephant trophy import applications within 90 days, saying that though the hunters might be disappointed they can't have...

