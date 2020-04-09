Law Firms Brace For More COVID-19 Financial Woes

Stimulus Loans For Small Firms

For law firms with under 500 people, there could be some relief under the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress and the president last month to support companies hit by the coronavirus crisis. Firms looking to take advantage of its Paycheck Protection Program, which will give out forgivable loans to small businesses to cover employee paychecks, should be aware that requirements under the program could hinder leaders’ flexibility in being able to lay off employees, according to experts.