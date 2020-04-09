Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Can't Nix Amendments Without Notice

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cannot use its own new theory to find a proposed amended patent claim invalid without first notifying the parties, reviving Nike's long-running bid to amend a shoe patent challenged by Adidas. The appeals court said the board violated the Administrative Procedure Act by finding in 2018 that Nike's proposed new claim was obvious based on a book that was part of the record of the inter partes review but was never cited by Adidas as grounds for invalidity. That decision was wrong because the APA requires that parties have...

