Altria Accused Of Ripping Off No-Burn Tobacco Products

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A company that makes a patented smoking device that heats tobacco without burning it filed a lawsuit in Virginia federal court Thursday claiming tobacco giant Altria ripped off their design with its new IQOS tobacco products. North Carolina-based companies RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. said that Altria Group Inc. and its related companies, including Philip Morris USA Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc., infringed several of their patents for the "heat-not-burn" tobacco products. RAI and RJR Vapor say Altria's IQOS products, including the smoking devices, chargers and tobacco sticks, have been on the market since at least...

