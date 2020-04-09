Noble Can't Appeal Paragon Ch. 11 Clawback Case Yet

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Thursday told the parent company of Paragon Offshore PLC it is too soon for it to appeal a bankruptcy judge’s finding that he can make final decisions on fraudulent transfer claims against the company, saying it won’t advance the case. In his ruling turning down Noble Corp.’s motion for leave to appeal U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi’s decision that he can consider matters of fact and law in the case brought against Noble by Paragon’s litigation trust, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Starks said Noble had failed to provide justification for granting an interlocutory appeal. “The court...

