Law Firm Accused Of Aiding Producer's Alleged Spycam Plot

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- California-based law firm Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP has been hit with a lawsuit in Los Angeles court claiming one of its name partners was involved in Hollywood honcho Aaron Kaplan's alleged plot to plant spy cameras in the bedroom of his brother's widow. Elizabeth Kaplan, who was married to Aaron's brother Joe Kaplan, sued the television executive, Jeffer Mangels and assistant managing partner Burton A. Mitchell on Wednesday, accusing them of engaging in a conspiracy that included hiding two wireless cameras in her bedroom, positioned in ways that could have captured revealing images of her. "Elizabeth did not consent to...

