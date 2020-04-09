EPA Rolls Back Air Standards For Coal Waste Power Plants

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday rolled back emissions standards for a handful of small power plants that burn coal refuse, a move the EPA said is better for the environment than leaving the older, stricter rules in place. Without the looser standards, the EPA said the six affected power plants, all in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, could close, leaving no method available to get rid of piles of coal waste generated from mining operations. The plants that burn the material were originally covered under the 2012 Mercury and Air Toxics Rule that covered all other power plants, but the...

