Quorum Health OK'd For Fast-Paced $1.3B Ch. 11 Schedule

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Quorum Health Care Services LLC tentatively secured a 35-day post-disclosure path to confirmation for its more than $1.3 billion Delaware Chapter 11 reorganization Thursday, after a debtor attorney accused an equity investor of raising an "irresponsible" objection to the hospital chain's timetable. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens approved a May 22 confirmation date for the company, which operates 23 rural hospitals, but cautioned that she could reconsider and extend the process if the Office of the U.S. Trustee appoints a committee for equity holders, now facing the loss of their entire investment under the plan. Also approved on Thursday was...

