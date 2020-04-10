Blank Rome, Andrus Wagstaff Clash Over Pelvic Mesh Fees

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP and Andrus Wagstaff PC are bashing each other's attempts to secure an early win in a suit alleging that Andrus Wagstaff stiffed Blank Rome out of nearly half a million dollars in fees related to multidistrict litigation concerning allegedly defective pelvic mesh implants. Andrus Wagstaff argued in its response Thursday that under the contract Blank Rome, which was hired to secure a greater fee award for the Colorado-headquartered firm in the underlying pelvic mesh suit, was not entitled to a 10% cut of all the fees it secured, but rather only entitled to a series of tiered percentages,...

