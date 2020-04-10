Debevoise Drives $1.9B Sale Of Korean Biz For Prudential

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Prudential, advised by Debevoise & Plimpton, has agreed to sell its Korean business, which provides life insurance and other products in the region, to KB Financial for roughly 2.3 trillion won ($1.9 billion), Prudential said Friday. The deal sees Prudential Financial Inc. shedding The Prudential Life Insurance Co. of Korea Ltd., and it comes as part of a broader effort from Prudential to focus on certain core regions in the world, according to a statement. Prudential said in the press release that the deal is “consistent with [its] strategic focus internationally on Japan and higher-growth emerging markets around the world.”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS