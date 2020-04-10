Fed. Circ. Wades Into Pivot Question In Canon Toner IP Row

Law360, Washington (April 10, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel gave few hints Friday about whether it agrees that the U.S. International Trade Commission erroneously terminated an investigation into whether several companies' imports infringed on seven Canon Inc. patents for toner cartridges used in laser-beam printers. The dispute came to the three-judge panel last May after the ITC affirmed Administrative Law Judge Dee Lord's decision to grant summary determinations to Ninestar Corp., Print-Rite NA Inc. and Aster Graphics Inc. and their subsidiaries. The complaint hinges on whether claim construction of the cartridges' patents required a "pivotable coupling member" as part of its mechanism for inserting the cartridge...

