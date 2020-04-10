Hygea Creditors Seek Docs For Ch. 11 Fraud Probe

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors committee in health care conglomerate Hygea Holdings Corp.'s Chapter 11 asked the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday to order Hygea to turn over records so it can probe possible fraudulent activity leading up to the bankruptcy filing, saying Hygea's cooperation to do so thus far has been "utterly inadequate." In a motion filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, the committee asserts Hygea has been uncooperative in providing documents to the committee so it can perform its statutory duty of investigating potential causes of action on behalf of the bankruptcy estate. And the committee asserts such investigation is...

