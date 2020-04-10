VC Firm Forms $2B Fund To Support Small Biz Amid COVID-19

Index said in a blog post Thursday that it believes such funding is important during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.
"Innovation is often born out of adversity, and we have no doubt that the vision of future founders will be critical to the world's social and economic recovery," according to the post.
"As we adjust to absorb and mitigate the devastating human impact of the pandemic, we count on their leadership and inspiration," it said.
The post was short on details regarding other aspects of the fund, such as if it will focus on any particular type of company, and Index identified its investors for the fund only as research groups, universities, medical institutes and pension funds.
On Wednesday, startup SafetyCulture said it raised more than $35 million in a funding round that included Index Ventures to help it continue developing its safety checklist app for workplaces.
According to its website, Index has invested in more than 100 companies, including digital health care app KRY, fintech company Plaid, which was acquired by Visa in January, Berlin-based savings and investment marketplace Raisin and analytics company Datadog Inc., which raised $648 million in a September initial public offering.
Counsel information for the $2 billion fund was not available, and a spokesperson for Index did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
