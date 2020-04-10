Hitachi Can't Escape BB&T's Suit Over Online Banking Outage

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Hitachi's data storage subsidiary must face BB&T's breach of contract suit over a "catastrophic" outage on BB&T's online banking platform after a North Carolina federal judge found Friday that the bank properly supported its claims with detailed facts. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles denied a bid by Hitachi Vantara Corp. to escape the bank's suit alleging gross negligence, violations of state consumer protection law and breach of contract. "The complaint plausibly alleges these causes of action and Hitachi's arguments are more appropriately evaluated on a developed factual record," Judge Eagles said. "Therefore, Hitachi's motion to dismiss...

